Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluent

Fluent Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.