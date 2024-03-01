Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Raised to $39.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

Get Flywire alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Flywire’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 76.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.