Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in February

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of FORTY stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
