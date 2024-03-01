Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in February

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FORTY stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.