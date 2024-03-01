Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.47

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.47 and last traded at $86.38, with a volume of 290075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

