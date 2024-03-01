Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.00

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.88, with a volume of 91637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,938,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

