Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,695,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,381,000 after buying an additional 844,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 180,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 66,381 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.