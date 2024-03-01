Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.78.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.1 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

NYSE FNV opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

