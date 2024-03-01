Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.71.

Zscaler stock opened at $241.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -208.59 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

