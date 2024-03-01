Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,535 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Middleby by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $152.16 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

