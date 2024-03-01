Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Position in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 42.67% of Alger 35 ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Alger 35 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:ATFV opened at $19.93 on Friday. Alger 35 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05.
Alger 35 ETF Profile
