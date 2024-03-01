Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 110,049 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after buying an additional 529,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,092,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after buying an additional 299,171 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

TNDM stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

