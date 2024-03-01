Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 858 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.11% of DLocal worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in DLocal by 3.5% during the second quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after buying an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after buying an additional 1,238,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,268,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLO. TheStreet cut DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

