Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 807,096 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Onsemi by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Onsemi by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Onsemi by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Onsemi by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its position in Onsemi by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

