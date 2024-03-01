Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 235,977 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.18.

AXON opened at $307.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.64 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $318.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,720. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

