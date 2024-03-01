Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $103,800,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 121.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,046,000 after buying an additional 285,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $182.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.