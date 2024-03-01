Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $103,800,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 121.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,046,000 after buying an additional 285,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $182.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

