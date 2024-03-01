Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,907 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Quarry LP boosted its position in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSE BILL opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

