Fred Alger Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,310 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.