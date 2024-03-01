Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $130.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,310 shares of company stock valued at $38,078,625 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

