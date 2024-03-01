Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases Shares of 259,597 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after buying an additional 543,827 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 380,114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Avantor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 235,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Up 0.1 %

Avantor stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

