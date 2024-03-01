Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

