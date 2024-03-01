Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Universal Display worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 15.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,358,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Universal Display by 70.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $194.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

