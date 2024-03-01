Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 325.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 158.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,007.40 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,025.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,703.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,616.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

