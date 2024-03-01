Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 9,268 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.24% of Blackbaud worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,484,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,306.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

