Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $8.73 Million Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 307,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,727,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Oddity Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $157,621,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $2,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $22,503,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $507,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

