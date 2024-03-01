Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $8.73 Million Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 307,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,727,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Oddity Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $157,621,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $2,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $22,503,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $507,000.
Oddity Tech Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
