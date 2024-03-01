Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 620,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

