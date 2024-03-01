Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.0 %

Zscaler stock opened at $241.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.71.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

