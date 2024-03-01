Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $951.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $830.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $959.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.