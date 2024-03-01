Frontdoor, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTDR opened at $31.36 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

