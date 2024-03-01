FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Purchases $249,715.20 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 3.7 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $206.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.39 and a 1-year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,044,000 after buying an additional 676,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $44,979,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,151,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,396,000 after buying an additional 242,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

