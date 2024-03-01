Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.050–1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.2 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY24 guidance to -$1.05 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

FLGT opened at $22.56 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,048.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $672,105. 31.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 79.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 252.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

