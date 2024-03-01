Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.95). The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $280, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.22 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.050–1.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $49,047.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 385,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $49,047.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $672,105 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.