FY2024 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Cut by Desjardins

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

