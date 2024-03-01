FY2024 EPS Estimates for Portillo’s Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Stock Down 5.5 %

Portillo’s stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $805.54 million, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Portillo’s during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Portillo’s by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.