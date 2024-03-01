G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price Down 6.7%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 340,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 534,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

