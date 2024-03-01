G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4.45 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00067799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00018231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001386 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.