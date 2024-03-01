Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

