Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) VP Sells $349,710.66 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $137.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.14. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $139.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

