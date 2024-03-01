Garmin’s (GRMN) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $175.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Garmin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $137.42 on Tuesday. Garmin has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $139.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $1,413,944. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Stories

