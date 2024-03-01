Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $256,127.20 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gartner Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $465.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gartner by 830.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after acquiring an additional 458,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after purchasing an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

