Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,448,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 670,306 shares.The stock last traded at $27.76 and had previously closed at $29.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

