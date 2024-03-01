George Weston Limited (WN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on April 1st

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.713 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$177.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$184.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$170.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$160.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$198.83.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. In other news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,284,263. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

