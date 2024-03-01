George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Releases Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.55%.

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

