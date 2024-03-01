George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Releases Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.55%.
George Weston Stock Performance
George Weston stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
George Weston Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.