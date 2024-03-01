George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$218.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$216.00 to C$218.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$198.83.

George Weston stock opened at C$177.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$184.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$170.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$160.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. In related news, Director William Downe acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. Insiders acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,263 over the last three months. 58.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

