George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$184.42 and last traded at C$183.08, with a volume of 23229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$181.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

WN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$198.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$170.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$160.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Director William Downe bought 8,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,263. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

