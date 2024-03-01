George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$184.42 and last traded at C$183.08, with a volume of 23229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$181.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$198.83.

George Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$170.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$160.43. The company has a market cap of C$24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. In other news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,263 over the last ninety days. 58.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

