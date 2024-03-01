Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.18.

GEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.45 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

