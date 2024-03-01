GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

