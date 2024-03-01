Glenn Hedde Sells 666 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Hedde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.69. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $60.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

