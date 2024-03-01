Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,563 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 14.5% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after buying an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $523,530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after buying an additional 119,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.81.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

View Our Latest Report on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.