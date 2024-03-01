GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.88.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GMS has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $92.81.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GMS will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

